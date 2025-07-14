Rosalie Tabor Thibodaux, 86, passed away on July 11, 2025. Born November 29, 1938, she was a native and resident of Choctaw.

Friends and family will be received at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, from 9:00 am until service time. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Rosalie is survived by her children, Cyrus Thibodaux (Bonnie Tabor) and Stephanie Melancon (Craig Melancon); grandchildren, Aggie Legendre (Lee), Lacey LeCompte (Daniel); great grandchildren, Samuel and Judah LeCompte; siblings, Rodney Tabor and Judy Ordoyne.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Norris Thibodaux; parents, John Paul and Elise Cortez Tabor; granddaughter, Lindsey Melancon; siblings, Velma T. Molaison, Leona Tabor, Dora Lee Tabor, Estella Tabor.

Rosalie was a loving wife, devoted mother, caring sister, and wonderful mother-in-law, she poured her heart into her family and especially adored her grandchildren. She never met a stranger, her smile and spirit drew people in, and she made friends wherever she went. She had a passion for playing bingo and a deep love for her community.

She was a proud volunteer with the Choctaw Fire Department, where she gave her time generously, especially during their fair, where she could often be found cooking, serving, and lending a helping hand.

Her kindness, warmth, and joyful presence will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lafourche Nursing Home and Thibodaux Regional ICU staff for their care.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.