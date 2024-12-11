Rose Mary Rink Matherne, a native of Theriot and resident of Houma, passed away on December 9, 2024 at the age of 81.

Rose Mary was a member of First Baptist Church of Houma. She was a resident of The Oaks of Houma. She will be dearly missed and remembered by family and friends.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Matherne (Brenda), Craig Matherne (Tanya) and Chad Matherne (Katie); daughters, Lisa Matherne Rios and Kristin Matherne Harris (Jeremy); 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Augustine “Gus” Matherne; and parents, Alvin and Grazilia Rink.

The family would like to thank the great staff at The Oaks of Houma for caring for her over the last several years. Additionally, we would like to thank St. Catherine’s Hospice for the care given during our mother’s final days. As per our mother’s request, “only” a private service will be held at a later date.

