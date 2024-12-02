It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Rose Dove, who left us peacefully on Sunday November 24, 2024 at the age of 65. She was born in New Orleans, La, native of Houma, La and resident of Lafayette, La later in life.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Saturday November 30, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date.

Rose is survived by her daughters Michelle Eglé and Lauren Eglé; son-in-law James O’Brien; and grandchildren Caroline Ward and Cameron Ward.

Rose is preceded in death by her parents Billy Dove, Sr. and Earline Jackson Dove; son John Eglé, Jr; daughter Amiee Lynn Eglé; and brother Jason Dove.

The most important thing and what Rose lived for was her family and children. She had such a big heart and was more sensitive than she let on. However, was also strong (“I am woman, hear me roar”). She fiercely loved with all of her heart and was a great example of being kind to everyone. She taught how to not judge people and open our hearts to helping others. If you’ve ever received a gift from her, it meant she really loved you. Giving gifts was her love language.

For her hobbies and interests, Rose loved playing games whether it be cards, bingo, board games, or slot machine, and spending time with the people she loved.

Her big heart will be forever missed

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Rose Mildred Dove.