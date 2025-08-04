Rosemary “Mary” Chaisson, 89, a native of Montegut and a resident of Bourg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg from 9:00 a.m. until The Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church’s cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Kim Chaisson Cook and Becky Chaisson Vincent (David); grandchildren, Jarrod Cook (Heidi), Ryan Cook (Josh), Alex Cook (Toni), and Jamie Guy (Ricky); 8 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two special nieces, Cynthia “Cindy” Trosclair and Angela “Angie” Talbot; and godson, Chris Ruiz.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Chaisson, Jr.; parents, Miguel Prosperie Sr. and Lydia McElroy Prosperie; in-laws, Dave Chassion, Sr. and Leola Blanchard Chassion; siblings, Phyllis P. Thibodeaux (Fred), Roy Prosperie (Lillian), Ruth P. Ruiz (Roland) and Miguel Prosperie, Jr. (Dorothy); and first grandson, Christopher “Chris” Lee Cook.

Mary was a woman who will forever be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed cooking, traveling with her late husband and spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, but her family has comfort in knowing that she is resting in peace.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Manor especially, Brittany Golden – LPN, Tressa King – LPN, Teronica Cooper – CNA, Zinna Jasper – CNA and Crenshaun Singleton – CNA, and the staff of Haydel Memorial Hospice, especially Patti Voss – RN.

In lieu of flowers, please consider either donations for masses to St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, in her name and memory or to Haydel Memorial Hospice (741 Point Street, Houma, LA 70360).

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with handling her arrangements.