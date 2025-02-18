Rosie Jane Autin, 75, a native and longtime resident of Houma, LA, passed away on February 14, 2025. Rosie was born on November 30, 1949.

Rosie had a deep love for God who was her Guardian Light and source of Salvation. She never met a stranger with her remarkable gift of connecting with anyone, and it shined through every act she did. She always approached her job as much more than just a job, but an opportunity to spread her love. She had genuine passion for what she did and always considered her colleagues at Rouses family. It was the highlight of her life to be able to bring joy and happiness to those she encountered.

When Rosie wasn’t working, she cherished every moment spent with her big sister Zelma, their bond and love was their source of comfort for one another. She also had a special love for her fur baby “Tiny” often referred to as her little girl.

Rosie is survived by her sister Zelma Autin, brother Michael Autin, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Rosie is reunited in Heaven with her mother Mildred Autin and brother Joseph Autin, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends may donate to American Cancer Society in honor of Rosie.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Rosie Autin.