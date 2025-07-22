Rudie Lawrence Bourgeois, a native of Raceland and resident of Thibodaux, passed away surrounded his by family on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at the age of 88.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 25, 2025 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Thibodaux, LA starting at 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

He is survived by his daughters, Sandy Bourgeois Marie (Jody), Wendy Bourgeois Van Dalen (Robert); grandchildren, Emily and Allie Van Dalen, Lauren Marie (Ryan), and Brooke Cheatham (Brad); great-grandchildren, Bryce, Karlie, Braxton, Blaise, Cali, Blake, Brantley, and Olivia.

He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Theriot Bourgeois; parents, Roy Etienne Bourgeois Sr. and Lena Toups Bourgeois; and brother, Roy Etienne Bourgeois Jr. “R.E.”.

Rudie was a devout catholic, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who took much joy in fishing, hunting and gardening. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He was an educator, principal and supervisor in both the parish and private school systems for 20 plus years. He was a mentor to many people and never met a stranger. Rudie will be missed by all who loved and knew him. He is now reunited with his sweetheart JoAnn, the love of his life. May he rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers a college scholarship fund will be set up in his name. Monetary donations can be given to the family to go towards this scholarship fund.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.