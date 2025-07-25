The gates of Heaven got a little muddier as Rudy Bergeron Sr. rolled in – probably in an old, beat-up, soot-covered backhoe – ready to fix whatever drainage issues St. Peter’s been ignoring since the Great Flood. After decades of moving dirt, solving problems nobody asked him to, and making gardens grow where even weeds gave up, Rudy decided it was finally time to clock out. Rudy was born to Gladys & Elmo Bergeron on March 21st, 1957.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Sunday July 27, 2025 from 2pm to 4pm at Chauvin Funeral Home with Service time starting at 4pm.

Rudy is survived by his three children. His first-born son, Rudy Jr. (Susan), who is said to be “a wise example standing on earned manhood.” His second son, Eric (Tammy), “who always brings respect in life, lives in authentic noble truth.” And his only daughter, Alicia (Jimmy), “who in Rudy’s eyes is perfect in grace, loving every tomorrow.”

His legacy continues through eleven grandchildren: Luke, Ella, Ethan, Karleigh, Katelynn (Christopher), Dakota, Noah (Coryn), Chloe, J.E., Samantha (Alvie), and Taylor. That legacy grows even stronger with his soon-to-be legendary line of great-grandchildren: Everleigh, Raeleigh, Silas, Hadley, Gunner, Brooklynn, Izak, Jesse, and Grady.

Rudy is also survived by five siblings: Frank, Jack, Janice, Sam, and Sarah – and far too many nieces, nephews, and their children to count.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Diane Moore Bergeron; parents Elmo Bergeron and Gladys Dunnell Bergeron; and brothers Hank and Gus Bergeron.

Rudy was self-employed and a heavy equipment operator by trade – and a dirt enthusiast by choice. He could cut grade, dig a ditch, level a field, or build a bulkhead faster than most people could find reverse. Being born sometime before OSHA started sticking its nose in everything, Rudy lived by one rule: “If it looks right and feels right, it probably is right.” Good luck arguing with that.

When it rained and the farmers cried, Rudy showed up. No contract, no promises – just a diesel engine, a shovel, and a “we’ll figure it out.” His word was better than most folks’ contracts, and his handshake had more honesty than some folks’ entire résumés. Even though he was often paid in I.O.U.s, cold beer, and good intentions – somehow, that seemed fair to him.

He once built a raft out of railroad ties. Nobody asked him to. Nobody thought it was a good idea. But it floated for over 30 years, so now it’s a legend – just like him. He enjoyed fishing – when he had time – and trading stocks, which he approached with the same strategy he used for everything: full speed, little research, and faith it’d work out. Whether he won or lost, he’d shrug and say, “Ain’t no fun if you ain’t sweatin’ a little.”Rudy never met a stranger, just people he hadn’t lent a hand to yet. He often did more than he was asked, got paid less than he was owed, and didn’t seem to care. His satisfaction came from a job done right – even if it left him with dirty boots and empty pockets. He was happiest when his grandkids and great-grandkids were around.

Rudy’s favorite title wasn’t operator, investor, or craftsman – it was “Paw Paw.” He lit up for visits from the little ones, usually offering them something from the fridge that may or may not have expired. If you asked him how many grandkids he had, he’d say, “Enough to make me broke and happy,” often followed by a story that started with, “Let me tell you what not to do…”Rudy leaves behind a trail of muddy footprints, a garden full of stubborn okra, and a thousand stories that start with “Remember when Rudy…” He was the kind of man who didn’t just leave a legacy – he bulldozed one into the earth.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Rudy Mark Bergeron, Sr.