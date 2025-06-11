Sally Theresa Trosclair Bergeron, a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 9, 2025 at the age of 81.

Sally lived on multiple marine bases with her family growing up. She enjoyed playing the guitar in the church choir and sewing clothing for her family. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and going to the beach, laying out from morning to night. She retired from Baker Oil Tools/Baker Hughes. Sally never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Tony J. Bergeron; daughters, Denise Brunet Arceneaux (Rob) and Dana Brunet Use’; grandchildren, Eric Brunet Jr., Jessie Brunet, Kyle Brunet, Adysen Brunet, Allie Arceneaux, Nicholas Arceneaux, and Britney Levens (Isaiah); great-grandchildren, Bryden, Brody, Brylee and Oliver; sisters, Marsha Poole (Bo) and Linda Fitzhugh; godchildren, Shellie Clement and Anita Pellegrin; and mother-in-law, Shirley Bergeron.

She was preceded in death by her son, Eric John Brunet Sr.; parents, Adela Chauvin Trosclair and Elias Joseph Trosclair; and father-in-law, James Bergeron.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church (246 Corporate Dr.) from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery II.

The family would like to thank Dr. DeBoisblanc, Dr. Devin Bourgeois, Dr. Beau Boudreaux, and the staff of St. Catherine’s Hospice, especially Whitney Hester, for their care and compassion.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com <http://www.samartfuneralhome.com>

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with handling her arrangements.