Sam Joseph Russo, Jr., age 79, passed away peacefully Monday January 13, 2025 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church Saturday January 18, 2025 from 11:30 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Sam is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Hebert Russo; children, Kara McClanahan (Tim), Mickey Russo; grandchildren, Blake McClanahan (Katie), Tara Martinez (Blake), Gabrielle McClanahan, Kylie Jo McClanahan, Ryley Russo, Isabella Russo, Emma Russo, Leo Russo, Eli Cadierre; great-grandchildren, Raegan, Kasen, Laurel, Blair, Lilah, Ryker; sisters, Joann Carlos, Linda Marie.

Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Sam Russo, Sr. and Doris LeBlanc; brother, Robert “Bean” Russo.

Sam was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren. Sam also enjoyed fishing, watching sports, and spending time outdoors near his pond. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice for all their love and care.