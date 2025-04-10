Sandra Ann LeBouef Fields, 77, passed away on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 9:15am. Sandra was a native of Houma and a resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Friday, April 11, 2025 from 11:00am until service time at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church in Houma, LA. A Memorial Mass will follow at 1:00pm. Burial will take place at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2 at a later date.

Sandra is survived by her loving family; her son Kyle Fields and wife Meredith Fields, granddaughters Caroline Fields, Alyssa Fields, and Kaylie Fields. One grandson Kade Fields. And her Godchild Alicia Labit.

Sandra is preceded in passing by her husband James Fields, her father Raymond Leboeuf, mother AnnaLee Hebert, sister Arlene Labit and her son Scott Fields.

Sandra was a devout Catholic who loved to travel with her family. She loved to go out on outings with her red hat crew and her THS class of 1965 classmates. She loved her grandchildren dearly and enjoyed going to events with them. She loved plays and concerts.

Special thanks to the staff and nurses at Trustwell Assisted Living and Haydel Hospice Center

