Sandra Ann Marcel White, age 60, a native and resident of Chauvin, LA passed away on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Sandra’s greatest joy was being a grandparent. She was a truly amazing woman who was the kindest and most loving person. Sandra dedicated her life to family and making sure we were supported.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at St. Ann Catholic Church – Bourg, from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery – Chauvin.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 42 yrs, Samuel Mitchell White, Sr.; son, Samuel Mitchell White, Jr.; daughter, Samantha (Joshua) Trahan; brothers: Randy Marcel and Ray (Jeri) Marcel, Jr.; sister, Tammy (Robby) Dupre; grandchildren: Kami, Aly, Joston, Stevie, and Hayden; step-grandchildren: Landon and Emma.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Irene F. Marcel and Ray Joseph Marcel, Sr.

