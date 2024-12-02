Funeral services for Sandra Mary Waalk, age 76, of Houma, La will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 6, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 am until 11:00 am.

Sandra was born on December 25, 1947 in Houma, LA and passed away on December 1, 2024. She loved nature and would explore it.

Sandra is survived by son, Aaron Paul (Heidi) Schexnayder; brothers: Guy (Susan) Waalk, Keith (Linda) Waalk, and Randy (Lynn) Waalk; grandchildren: Aaron (April) Schexnayder, II and Michelle Sierra Schexnayder; great-grandchild, Aaron Paul Schexnayder, III.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents: George and Walterine Waalk; sister, Ginger Cuttingham; and brother, Gene Waalk.

