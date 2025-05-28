Scott Alan McCune, Jr., 48, passed away on May 16, 2025, in Houma.

Scott Jr. was born on November 26, 1976 in Houma, LA, to Scott McCune, Sr. and Debra Lirette McCune.

Scott is survived by his father, Scott McCune, Sr.; mother, Debra Lirette McCune; daughters, Shyane McCune and Kylie McCune; and sisters, Heather Trego and Monica McCune.

On May 17, 2025, Scott was joined by Lady Bella, the cherished dog he shared with his sister Heather.

A private memorial service will be held at a future date. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers at this time.

Scott was best known for his boundless energy, love for van life, deep curiosity and expertise in everything he pursued, masterful craftsmanship and his unforgettable partner-in-crime, Lynn.

From Scott’s journal:

“Dwell in that perfect peace

of my own inner state of being.”

Online condolences can be given at https://www.chauvinfuneralhome.com/

