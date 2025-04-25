Scottie Louise Boudreaux, age 42, raised in Montegut, LA and moved to Houma, LA was born August 20, 1982 and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Monday, April 28, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

During her short time on Earth, Scottie was loved very much by all of her family and friends. She was always full of life, love and adventure. Scottie adored her two beautiful daughters, Raegan and Rhilyn. In her eyes they could do no wrong. With her very generous heart she still continues to give the gift of life and love even after her time with us was done. Through her children’s eyes, she will always be young, always be brave and always be beautiful.

Scottie is survived by daughters: Raegan Boudreaux and Rhilyn Theriot; companion, Raine Theriot; mother, Debra (Brian) Foret; Godmother, Sandra (Baggy) Kelpsch; sister, Jaime (Donald) Foret; step-sister, Katrina (PJ) Domangue; step-brothers: Frankie Foret, Adam (Breanna) Foret, and Brian Foret, Jr.; aunts: Donna Ard, Carolyn Boudreaux, Molly Huggins, and Dolly (LeRay) Nelton; uncles: Terry Boudreaux, Lanny (Dona) Boudreaux, and Treville (Frannie) LeBoeuf; and nephew, Chris Foret.

Scottie was preceded in death by father, Chris Boudreaux; maternal grandmother, Shirley Price; maternal grandfather, Durey Blanchard; paternal grandparents, Pearl (Durey) Boudreaux; maternal grandparents: Anthony “Ba-Bay” (Merline) LeBoeuf; step-brother, Scotty Foret; uncles: Timmy Blanchard, Robbie (Evelyn) Boudreaux and Tony LeBoeuf; and cousin, Theodore Blanchard.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.