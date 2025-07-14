Scottie Peter Rome, 60, passed away on July 12, 2025. Born on May 05, 1965, he was a native and resident of Kraemer.

Scottie is survived by his wife, Velma Lester Rome; children, Shawn Lester (Mindy), Cody Rome (Christi); grandchildren, Parker Lester, Aurora Rome; siblings, Roddy Rome and Malissa LeBoeuf.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Rome and Emma Cortez Rome.

He was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman and crabber. He adored his grandchildren and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed.

As per his wishes no services to be held.

The family would like to thank Home Health, Heather Clement and Saint Joseph Hospice.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.