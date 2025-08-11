Selena Ann Adams

August 11, 2025
August 11, 2025

Selena Ann Adams, age 45, of Chauvin, LA passed away on  Friday, August 8, 2025.

Selena is survived by her father, Irvin (Cindy) Charpentier; uncle, Matthew Charpentier; sons: Devin Adams and Brice Adams; brother, Shaun Charpentier; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Selena was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Adams; mother, Carolene Ann Naquin Charpentier; grandfather, Murphy Charpentier, Sr.; and grandma and grandpa Naquin.

Special thanks to ACG Hospice, especially Callie.

 

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

