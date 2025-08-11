Selena Ann Adams, age 45, of Chauvin, LA passed away on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Selena is survived by her father, Irvin (Cindy) Charpentier; uncle, Matthew Charpentier; sons: Devin Adams and Brice Adams; brother, Shaun Charpentier; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Selena was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Adams; mother, Carolene Ann Naquin Charpentier; grandfather, Murphy Charpentier, Sr.; and grandma and grandpa Naquin.

Special thanks to ACG Hospice, especially Callie.

