Carol Ann Himel CollinsJanuary 16, 2025
Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter reaches max capacity for homeless dogs, urgently requests fosters and adoptionsJanuary 16, 2025
Sheila Ann Chaisson Percle, 54, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 1:35pm. Sheila was a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Chauvin, LA.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 from 9:00am until service time at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will follow on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 12:00pm/Noon. Services will conclude after our Liturgy with burial taking place privately at a later date.
Sheila is survived by her loving family; her loving husband of thirty-four years, Steve Percle Sr.; her children, Steve Percle Jr. and wife Denise Cortez Percle, Megan Ann Percle, and Brooke Ann Percle; brothers, Glynn Chaisson Jr., Harry Chaisson, Jule Chaisson; sisters, Dorothy Galeano, Beatrice Dupre, Pamela Martinez, Rosanna Chaisson; grandchildren, Audrey, Darian, Zaiden, Atren Jr. and Milani, and parents, Glynn Chaisson Sr. and Dorothy Lebouef Chaisson.
Sheila loved music. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and always talked fondly about her grandchildren and how much she loved them. She enjoyed her vacations with family and friends; most especially going to Biloxi, MS on her birthday.
She will be deeply missed and forever loved by her many family and friends.