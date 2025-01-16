Sheila Ann Chaisson Percle, 54, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 1:35pm. Sheila was a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Chauvin, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 from 9:00am until service time at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will follow on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 12:00pm/Noon. Services will conclude after our Liturgy with burial taking place privately at a later date.

Sheila is survived by her loving family; her loving husband of thirty-four years, Steve Percle Sr.; her children, Steve Percle Jr. and wife Denise Cortez Percle, Megan Ann Percle, and Brooke Ann Percle; brothers, Glynn Chaisson Jr., Harry Chaisson, Jule Chaisson; sisters, Dorothy Galeano, Beatrice Dupre, Pamela Martinez, Rosanna Chaisson; grandchildren, Audrey, Darian, Zaiden, Atren Jr. and Milani, and parents, Glynn Chaisson Sr. and Dorothy Lebouef Chaisson.

Sheila loved music. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and always talked fondly about her grandchildren and how much she loved them. She enjoyed her vacations with family and friends; most especially going to Biloxi, MS on her birthday.

She will be deeply missed and forever loved by her many family and friends.