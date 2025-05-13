Sheila Chiasson Crochet, 59, passed away on May 10, 2025 at 8:23 am. Born September 09, 1965 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Friends and family will be received at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Thursday, May 15, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Corey Andrew Crochet; son, Derek Szush (Emily); mother, Elaine Blackard Brown; grandchildren, Sean Szush, Leigh Szush; brother, Errol Charles Brown (Danielle) and her pup and companion, Izzy.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Chiasson.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association: https://www.als.org/ or the Team Gleason Foundation: https://teamgleason.mygiftlegacy.org/

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.