Sheryle Benoit Chauvin, 75, passed away on July 31, 2025 at 8:50 am. Born October 1, 1949 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, August 7, 2025 from 8:00 AM until service time at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Sheryle is survived by her husband of 51 years, Harold Joseph Chauvin; daughter, Celeste Boudreaux (David, Jr.); grandson, Ty M. Boudreaux (Alyssa); sisters, Beverly Pitre (Daryl), Janet Benoit; brothers, Rusty Benoit (Grace); Ward Benoit.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Benoit and Emelda Landry Benoit.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.