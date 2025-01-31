Shiloh Eleanor Naquin entered the pearly gates of Heaven and into the arms of her Heavenly Father on January 28, 2025 at 3:21am.

Shiloh is survived by her loving family: her parents, Zachary and Christian Naquin; grandparents, Keith and Sarah Naquin, Ruth Istre; great-grandparents, Thurmond and Yvonne Gray, Malcom Istre; uncles, Jamin Naquin, Tecumseh Chaisson; aunts, Kristen (Christopher) Williamson, Candice Chaisson.

Shiloh was preceded in passing by her beloved family: grandparent, Stephen Istre; great-grandparents, Julius and Bessie Parfait, Tillman and Doris Naquin.

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart . . .” Jeremiah 1:5

Shiloh Origin: Hebrew. Meaning: Peace, Abundance, God’s Gift.

Eleanor Origin: Hebrew. Meaning: God Is My Light.

To Dr. Charon Gentile and staff, and Terrebonne General Health System Labor and Delivery and Social Services department, Shiloh’s family will forever cherish your care, kindness, and compassion.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2025 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, LA beginning at 1:30pm.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shiloh Eleanor Naquin.