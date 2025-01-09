Shirley Allemand Olivier, 92, a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully and gained her wings on Sunday, January 5, 2025, and is now reunited with her loved ones.

She is survived by her children, Darlene Olivier Antee (Michael), Dale Olivier (Cindy), Amanda Olivier Hebert, Darrin Olivier (Wendy), and Dru Olivier; son-in-law, Charles “Chucky” Hebert; 29 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and brothers, Rodney, Harris, Earlis, Royce, Danny, and Johnny Allemand.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Austin P. Olivier, Jr.; sons, Michael Austin Olivier and Doyle Olivier; daughters, Melanie Olivier and Mary Jewel Olivier Hebert; parents, Alcee “Till” Allemand and Girdie LeBoeuf Allemand; and sisters, Doris Theriot and Elsie Prejean.

Shirley will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, dear friend, and a devoted Christian. Her favorite past time was spending time with her family and friends. She attended Charity Hospital School of Nursing in New Orleans and graduated in 1953, and enjoyed her nursing career into her late 60’s. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Journey Hospice, especially her nurses Brittney and Monique, her CNA’s Patrice and Aisha, her sitters, Gail, Leslie, Rebecca, and Corinne, and her special caregivers, Brooke and Paige.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2025 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.