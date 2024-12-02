It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shirley Ann LeBlanc, who departed this life on November 28, 2024, at the age of 83. Born on December 11, 1940, in Crowley, Louisiana, Shirley was a true testament to the Cajun spirit, her family knew her for her warmth, compassion, and unwavering devotion. She spent her life in Houma, Louisiana, where she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Shirley was a core part of the family business, Fernis LeBlanc Tile company, where she served several roles in the business. She was the heart of her family. A great cook who loved to share meals and memories, she also found joy in needlepoint, crocheting, and sewing. Her passion for life extended beyond the home — she was an avid supporter of LSU and the New Orleans Saints, eagerly cheering on her teams with the same spirit she showed in all areas of her life. She was a graduate of Crowley High class of 1958 and a member of the Crowley Dance Team. Shirley was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Shirley is survived by her loving children, Mark LeBlanc and wife Allyson, Pricilla LeBlanc Marcel and husband Bobby, John LeBlanc and wife Angie, Derek LeBlanc and wife Mary and Fernis LeBlanc, Jr. and wife Dawn; grandchildren, Katie, Alexis, Corinne, Falon, Jonathon, Chad, Derek, Jr., Grace, Andre, and Demi; and seven great-grandchildren.

Shirley is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Fernis LeBlanc, Sr.; parents Oren and Maude Spell; grandson, Hunter LeBlanc; and great-grandchild, Angel.

She was a gentle soul known for being the voice of reason, always offering compassion and support to those around her. Above all, Shirley adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, providing them with boundless love and cherished memories.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Sunday, December 1, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Monday, December 2, 2024, from 9:00 AM until 11:00. A Celebration of Life service will follow visitation. She will be laid to rest at Terrebonne Memorial Park.

In this time of loss, we invite all who knew and loved Shirley to come together to honor her legacy, sharing in the love she so generously gave to all. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shirley Ann LeBlanc.