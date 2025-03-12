Shirley C Rodrigue, age 94, of Houma, LA was born September 27, 1930 and passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Shirley liked to travel, greatly enjoyed gardening, and loved her children. She never met a stranger. Shirley will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by sons: Raymond (Carol) Rodrigue, Patrick (Merry) Rodrigue, and Ricky (Melanie) Rodrigue; daughter, Brenda (Clark) Detiveaux; brother, Allen Crochet; as well several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Howard Rodrigue, Sr.; sons: Howard Rodrigue, Jr. and Todd Rodrigue; as well as 8 siblings.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.