Shirley Clause Benoit, 90, passed away on January 22, 2025 at 6:16 am. Born, December 29, 1934 she was a native of Labadieville and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2025 from 10:00 AM until service time at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Shirley is survived by her children, Debra Thibodaux (Billy Savoie), Jane Melancon (Ronald), Cindy Toloudis (Todd), Nancy Chamberlain (Dennis), Bobby Benoit (Katherine), Troy Benoit (Maria), Jessica Thibodaux (Todd); grandchildren, Danny “D.J.” Thibodaux, Jr., Sean Melancon, Ryan Melancon, Amy Toloudis, Emily Toloudis, Travis Toloudis, Kasey Andras, Andy Chamberlain, Joshua Pujol, Matthew Benoit, Caleb Benoit, Jacob Benoit, Isaiah Benoit, Macy King, Rebekah Ballard, Mary Claire Kraemer, Emma Benoit, Marcel Benoit, Blake Thibodaux; 10 great grandchildren and 3 on the way; brother, Donald Clause; sister, Pearl Mott.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Joseph Benoit; parents, Earl and Verna Clause; brothers, Roland Clause, Lynn Clause and Tom Clause; sisters, Earline Buckley, Carolyn Broussard and Dorothy Mire.

She was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was the most loving and caring wife, grandmother, babysitter, aunt and mother to her own family as well as all those in the neighborhood.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Home Health Center of Thibodaux Regional, Heart of Hospice, as well her caregiver, Kathy Thibodeaux for their compassionate care.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.