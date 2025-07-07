It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Shirley Dumond, 72, of Theriot, LA, who went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 3, 2025, with her loving family at her side. Shirley was born on November 16, 1952 to parents Alex and Lydia Punch.

A visitation will be held in her honor on July, 8, 2025 from 9 AM to 11 AM at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in her honor following the visitation. Interment will follow at St. Eloi Cemetery.

To cherish her memories are her brothers; Calvin “CJ” Punch (Mary), Robert “Bobby” Punch (Jeanie), Joffrey Punch (Nancy), Allen “Fatso” Punch (Doris), Alvin “PeeWee” Punch; sister Mary Nell Callahan; brother-in-law Clevis “Junior” DeHart, Donnell Dumond (Lois), sister-in-law Elsie Punch and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is reunited in heaven with her husband Loran “Neg-Neg” Dumond; her parents Alex and Lydia Punch; brothers, Gerald “Jerry” Punch, Alex Punch Jr. (Barbara), twins Ronald and Donald Punch; sisters, Dora Jordan (Jarrell), Nancy DeHart and Geraldine “Jean” Gros (Wilbert) and sister-in-law’s Mary Francis Punch and Ethel Punch, Clemintine “Tine” Cedatol; and brother-in-law Desire Callahan.

Shirley loved spending time with her family especially her little angels affectionately known as her grandchildren.

Family would like to thank Haydel Hospice, Terrebonne Health Care, and Council on Aging especially her caregivers Doris and Allen Punch and Sherry Punch for their loving care over Shirley during her final years.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Shirley Ann Dumond.