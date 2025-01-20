Shirley L. Guy, a native of Houma and resident of Dulac, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at the age of 84.

She is survived by her children, Glynn “Pierre” Guy Sr. (Vicki), Ricky Guy Sr. (Paula), Jamie Guy (Shannon), Nancy Guidry and Penny Price; grandchildren, Amanda Price, Ashley Price, Kitty Arsenaux, Gale Guidry, Ricky Guy Jr., Glynn Guy Jr., Chase Guy and Lindsey Guy; 24 great grandchildren; and siblings, Dale LeBlanc, Caroline Trosclair, Eunice Cangelosi and Sandra Hutchinson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Caloute” Paul Guy; twin sons; great-grandson, Brenden Guy; parents, Alvin LeBlanc Sr. and Eunice Lebouef LeBlanc; and siblings, Charles, Francis, Carrol, Druis, Alvin Jr., Ronald, Eugene, Barry and Darry LeBlanc, Joyce Dehart, Rita Mae LeBouef and Kathy Ledet.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave.) from 9:00 AM until service time. A religious service will begin at 11:00 AM.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com <http://www.samartfuneralhome.com>

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.