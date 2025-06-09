Shirley M. Frankeberger, a native of Lansing, MI and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Monday, June 2, 2025 at the age of 87.

Shirley was a loving and caring woman who made friends wherever she went. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert Frankeberger; niece, Vicki Jo; beloved pet, Emmie; and numerous friends that became family.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Lynn.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave.) from 9:00 AM until service time. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with his arrangements.