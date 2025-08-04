Shirley Mae Wilson Tucker, 84, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, Louisiana, departed this life on July 24, 2025 at her home with her family by her side.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Samart Funeral Home in Gray, Louisiana on Monday, August 4, 2025, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am, with a Celebration of Shirley’s life at 11:00 am. A Graveside burial will follow at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Gray, Louisiana.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Denise Tucker, Pauline Walker, Monica Johnson, and Wilba Tucker-Spencer (Zedrick); longtime companion, Larry Christmas; bonus children, Wayne (Beth) Christmas and Leticia Christmas; grandchildren, LaStarya Tucker, Ashley (Dietrich) Henderson, Tiffany (Chuckie) Evans, Jeremy (Alexandra) Tucker, DaNiece Tucker (Samuel Rhines), Alexander Spencer, and Taryn Christmas; 7 bonus grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a special host of nieces, nephews, devoted cousins, and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Elvery Tucker; parents, Hilliard Wilson Sr. and Sarah Wilson Mackey; stepfather, Charlie Mackey; daughter, Mauline Tucker; son, Sean Christmas; siblings, Clarence Duckett, Sr., Joseph Wilson, Charles Wilson, and Ruby Dudley; and son in law, Adrian Johnson.

While Shirley will be remembered for many things, including her love for family, love for friends, and her 2:00 am chicken frying sessions, it is her exemplary selfless spirit and service to others that made her special. Shirley never turned away anyone in need, whether it was food, shelter, or a listening ear. She will be missed beyond measure.

In her earlier years, Shirley was a community activist, insurance sales agent, and cook. Her passion for cooking led her to open her own deli/sno-ball stand, “Shirley’s Place” in Gray, Louisiana. Shirley enjoyed bowling, cooking, gardening, yelling at her favorite football team, the Saints, and a spirited game of Spades.

The family would like to thank all the relatives, friends, and health care workers and sitters who offered support, care, and prayers during this time.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.