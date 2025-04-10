Shirley Scurto Walsh, 94, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, April 6, 2025. She was a native and lifelong resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 AM to 10 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales on Monday, April 14, 2025, with burial to follow the service in St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Her children survive her; Colleen Lewis (Dixon), Kathleen Martin (Kent), Steve Walsh (Cheryl), Carol Lee (Edwin), Patti Kirby (Lance), and Tim Walsh (Angie), grandchildren; Nick Martin, Lindsey Martin McKinney, Andrew Martin, Caroline Lewis Marak, Delaney Walsh Campo, Lauren Walsh Guzan, Anna Catherine Lee Hymel, William Lee, Zach Kirby, Sam Kirby; great-grandchildren Wesley, Avery, Declan, Deacon, Eloise, Anna, Maggie, Molly, Cecelia, James. She is preceded in death by her husband, William P. Walsh; her parents, Sam and Rose Scurto; and her sister, Rose Marie Marceaux.

During her lifetime, Shirley was devoted to her family, faith, profession, and her community. She had a lifelong love of music, which included participation in the Cathedral Choir of Saint Francis de Sales and the Les Amis de la Chanson Choir with whom she performed on stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City. She was a lifelong member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and participated in the Come Lord Jesus program for many years. She was a registered dietitian consulting at several nursing homes in the area. She taught the nutrition curriculum of the LPN course at the South Louisiana Trade School for many years. Additionally, she held numerous elected and appointed positions on the national and state levels with the American Dietetic Association, the Louisiana Dietetic Association, the Bayou District Dietetic Association, and the Alliance of the American Dental Association. Her community involvement included participation in the Barr Berry Garden Club, the Terrebonne Literary Club, and the Foster Grandparents Advisory Committee. She lovingly supported her husband, six children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren throughout her life in their many activities and endeavors.

The family wishes to thank the team at Haydel Memorial Hospice and the gifted caregivers who have provided care and concern for her over these last several years.

The family requests donations to the St. Vincent de Paul TriParish Community Pharmacy, P.O. Box 3479, Houma, LA 70361 in lieu of flowers.