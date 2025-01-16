Shonner Lynett Griffin was born on February 3, 1965, in Morgan City, Louisiana, to Diana Diggs Maze. She was lovingly fathered and cared for by the late LeRoy Maze. Shonner was baptized by the late Brother Clarence Jones of the Church of Christ in Morgan City. At an early age, she transitioned her church membership to Beaulah Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Albert Royal. There she served as an usher for many years until her passing under the leadership of Rev. Edmond Norman Sr.

Affectionately known as Griffin, Shonner had a deep love for her family and friends. She dedicated many years of service working at TARC and Chabert Medical Center. Shonner was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Her interests included attending church, listening to gospel music, helping her mother with chores, watching Lifetime movies, and dancing. She especially cherished visiting her sister, Kanyna Maze Delco, and her children in Carencro, Louisiana. Among her most treasured possessions were her watch, radio, and tablet. Shonner was beloved by many and had a vibrant presence in their lives.

Shonner Lynett Griffin peacefully departed this world on December 30, 2024, while traveling on an Amtrak train from Atlanta, Georgia.

She is survived by her loving mother, Diana Diggs Maze of Gibson, Louisiana; two brothers, Eddie G. Matthews III of Gibson and Sheldon (Courtney) Matthews of League City, Texas; and five sisters, Zenobia (Israel) Ladeay of Lafayette, Louisiana, Clara (Ronald) George of Marietta, Georgia, Deaon (Adolf) Parker of Lafayette, Kanyna (Shaun) Delco of Carencro, and Keaire Maze of Baton Rouge. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, church family, and friends.

Shonner Lynett Griffin was preceded in death by her father, LeRoy Maze; her grandmothers, Elnora Nash Camber and Jane Maze; her grandfathers, Herbert Diggs, Sr. and Willie Maze, Sr.; her aunts, Gill Ann Diggs, Virginia Watson, and Mary Ann Hite; and her uncles, Herbert Diggs, Jr., Willie Maze, Jr., and Leanize Maze.

We find comfort in knowing that “absent from the body is present with the Lord.” Shonner Griffin is now “safe in His arms.”

Services for Shonner will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at Beulah Baptist Church on 5544 N Bayou Black Dr, Gibson, LA 70356 from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will begin at Beulah Baptist Church on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 11:00am with burial in Beulah Baptist Cemetery.