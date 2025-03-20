It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Silas Rudy Baskett, affectionately known as “Rudy,” who departed this life on March 19, 2025, in Houma, Louisiana, at the age of 91. Born on November 11, 1933, in Niagara, Kentucky, Rudy led a life characterized by love, dedication, and a profound commitment to his family and country.

Rudy is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Joyce Pursley Baskett, and their children, Lyn Fort and husband Ken, Brenda Owen and husband Dean, Dale Baskett, John Baskett; six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He was a proud and devoted husband and father, who found joy in every moment spent with his family.

Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Tom Baskett, Sr. and Virginia Nunn Baskett; siblings, Tom Basket, Jr., Virginia Muth, Betsy Embry, Hugh Baskett.

A distinguished career in the United States Air Force defined Rudy’s professional life, where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after 24 years of honorable service. His commitment to duty and excellence in the military will be remembered by all who had the privilege of serving alongside him.

Outside of his military career, Rudy was known for his love of life and hobbies. An avid golfer, he relished the camaraderie of friends over a game and enjoyed sharing stories while sipping scotch. His passion for hands-on work led him to undertake many home remodeling projects and rebuild engines, all while “piddling” around in his free time. Rudy also took pleasure in tranquil moments spent riding on his pontoon boat and enjoyed the companionship of his beloved poodles throughout the years.

A visitation will be held on March 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Chauvin Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 12:00 PM. Friends and family are invited to gather and pay their respects to a remarkable man whose spirit will continue to inspire those who knew and loved him.

Rudy will be interred on March 27, 2025, in Beal Parkway Cemetery in Fort Walton Beach, Florida that will honor his life, legacy, and the countless lives he touched. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends, as they remember a husband, father, and remarkable individual who brought joy and laughter to all.

Rest in peace, Silas Rudy Baskett, a true gentleman whose legacy of love, service, and friendship will be cherished forever.