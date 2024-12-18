Smokey James McClain (and yes that’s his real name), a beloved son, brother, father, uncle, nephew, paran, and friend, passed away on December 14, 2024, at the age of 39. Born on July 31, 1985, in Houma, Louisiana, Smokey spent his early years growing up in Panama City, Florida, with his father and Florida family.

Smokey’s journey through life was made full by his love for his family, friends and a multitude of animals he cared for. He humbly gave of himself, with his time and heart to everyone. His humor, kindness, and unwavering support left a profound mark on anyone fortunate enough to meet him. Smokey is eternally beloved and leaves a legacy of compassion.

As a proud and talented Native American, Smokey embraced his heritage and carried our traditions with grace, embodying the spirit and resilience of his ancestors. A talented artist of oddities, he found peace in creating unique, macabre art. Collecting bones and feathers, he transformed them into items that can only be a witness of pure beauty and wonder.

Smokey loved traveling and being in nature. Swimming, long-boarding, kayaking, and biking were some of his favorite activities. He also enjoyed cooking, barbecuing, seafood boils, and oysters.

With his dedication to work, as a skilled tugboat captain, he navigated the waters with a steady hand and warm heart, earning the respect of his peers. His professional expertise was as deep as the Gulf waters that he navigated daily.

A visitation will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life Service honoring Smokey’s life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Family and friends, please join us, dressed in your favorite costume, to share stories, laughter, and tears as we pay tribute to a soul that lit up the lives of so many.

Smokey is survived by his loving partner, Molly; his mom and number one fan, Janice Cook (Randy); adoring sisters, Phoebe McClain (Andrew), Amber McClain, and Dorian Lennep (Devon); godchildren, Maeve and Thea; nieces, Jezebel and Serenity; nephews, Lucas and Kade; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Smokey is preceded in passing by his father, James Lee McClain; paternal grandparents, Edger “Smokey” McClain and Elizabeth Sexton; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Eva Della Duplantis and Allison Cook, III; and his cousin, Candas.

In lieu of flowers, please send monetary and supply donations to: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter at 100 Government St, Gray, LA 70359.