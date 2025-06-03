Sonoma M. Pitre, a resident of Raceland, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at the age of 68.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Perry J. Pitre; mother, Joan Miller; sons, Matthew Pitre & wife Amber and Jacob Pitre; grandchildren, Gage, Chloe, Ainsley & Willow Pitre and Maddie & Grant Foret; and siblings, Albert Frank Miller, Margaret May and Vicky Miller.

She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Ray Miller; granddaughter, Kennedi Foret; grandparents, Frank & Ellia Miller and Louis & Lillie Cart; and in-laws, Junius & Bridget Pitre.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave.) from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, June 6, 2025 at First United Methodist Church of Houma (6109 Highway 311) at 9:00 AM until service time. A religious service will begin at 11:00 AM. A graveside blessing will follow at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery II.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center of Houma, Palliative Care of Houma and Hope Hospice of Houma.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in her honor.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with his arrangements.