Stanley Nichols was born in Larimore, North Dakota to Willis and Mabel Nichols on January 18, 1932, and passed away in Houma, Louisiana on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Stanley attended Larimore High School and graduated in 1950. He went on to attend Wahpeton N.D. College for 1 year attended University of North Dakota for his second year of college.

For the remainder of his university career, he was at Louisiana State University, and he received his master’s degree in business and accounting.

Stanley went on to work for M. Gormen Hopper accounting firm for several years. He later opened his own accounting and tax business that he operated for over 50 years in the Houma community.

He partially retired in 2017 and was still doing taxes into his late 80’s as he was truly a remarkable man. He never wanted to stop doing taxes for the community he fell in love with. His clients never wanted him to retire as they all loved him.

Stanley was amazing, caring, loving brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was a very giving philanthropist donating to several organizations as he loved helping others. Stanley overcame any obstacle in life and is the true definition of when life gives you lemons you make lemonade. He contracted Polio at age 15 but it never stopped him from accomplishing anything in life. He finished high school in 3 years despite spending a year in the hospital battling polio. He learned to fly planes and owned and operated his own making several trips to visit friends and family.

He loved to BBQ and was an amazing host and would have family and friends over for seafood boils and socializing. He was known for saying a cheer with his friends during happy hour “Salute”. Family and Friends were very important to him. He made trips to visit everyone including his mother, siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews. Stanley spent many years with his best friend, Tad “TJ” Soudelier, who he met when he went to LSU. Stanley spent time down in the bayou swamps with his friends, Anne and Ed Miller and helped with the animals they had including ones that Walt Disney used in his movies. In his later years, Fanny and Lester Clause & Janet Hebert, were his very close friends who helped and cared for him as well as kept him company. There are so many stories and accomplishments that Stanley Achieved. Some of the many organizations and achievements he accomplished in his lifetime are, in addition to being a Philanthropist was his membership with many organizations; included Sigma Nu Fraternity LSU, he owned and operated his own private plane, avid LSU sports fan. He also enjoyed talking politics and current events. Most of all, he loved getting together with his friends, family, and meeting for holidays as he was a big part of many lives.

We will all miss our beloved brother, uncle, and friends as he was loved by all.

Stanley is survived by his loving family; sisters, Marilyn Nichols Johnson, and Florence Nichols Schafroth. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Stanley is preceded in passing by his parents, Willis Nichols and Mabel Rassmussen Nichols; brothers, Irwin Nichols, Blair Nichols, and Meryl Nichols; sisters, Fern Nichols Paupst, and Virginia Nichols Matheson.

A memorial gathering of friends and family on Sunday, April 27, 2025 at Stanley’s Home in Houma Louisiana from 1pm to 4pm.

A Graveside Service will be at Mekinok Cemetery in Mekinok, North Dakota with A Celebration of Life Gathering with family and friends in Larimore, North Dakota following the Graveside ceremony on Sunday, July 20, 2025.