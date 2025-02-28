Stanley “Pete” Boudreaux, age 89, of Bourg, LA was born July 4, 1935 and passed away February 26, 2025 surrounded by family.

Pete was a loving husband of 66 years, a father, a grandfather and a friend to many. He served in the United States Air Force, was Fire Chief in Bourg for 25 years and had many other jobs during his time here. Since retirement he has enjoyed fishing/crabbing in Grand Isle, camping and picking up any and everything on the side of the road. If you ever needed him, he was sure to be found in his shed tinkering or making something. In his later years, he spent most of his time outside socializing with his neighbor “Pops.” He enjoyed speaking of the past and reminiscing of the old days from when he was younger. Pete was always happy and had a big smile on his face. He will be missed deeply by many.

Pete is survived by wife of 66 years, Mary Lee Boudreaux; son, Jason (Becky) Boudreaux; daughters: Paula (Lloyd) Boudloche and Amy (Michael) Huen; brother, Gene (Lana) Boudreaux; sister, Rose (Dave) Champagne; grandchildren: Chantell, Chance, Angelle, Christian, Allie, Ellie, and Peter; and great-grandchildren: Riley, Chloe, Stella, Lillian, and Clara.

Pete is preceded in death by parents: S.M. and Clara Boudreaux; and sister, Barbara Pierce.

Samart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

