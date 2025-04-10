Stephen Evans, Jr.

Stephen “Bear” Bryant Evans Jr., 46, passed on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 12:30pm surrounded by his loving family. Stephen (“Bear”) was a native of Bogalusa, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, April 14, 2025 from 9:00am until service time at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church in Houma, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Monday, April 14, 2025 at 11:00am at Maria Immacolata Church. Services will conclude at the conclusion of our Mass with burial taking place privately at a later date.

Bear is survived by his loving family; his parents, Steve and Terry Evans; maternal grandmother, Faye Masoner; children, Lauren Skinner and Bear Evans III; siblings, Stephanie Brien and husband Mitchell, Sunny Downer and husband Blair; loving neices and nephews, Hannah and Braxton Brien, Lola and Huntington Downer.

Bear is preceded in passing by Maternal Grandfather, Joseph Earl Masoner; Paternal Grandparents, Rose and Jack Gentry.

Bear enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved to have gatherings on Sundays, and would extend everyone’s stay by adding charcoal to the grill multiple times before putting anything on it. He loved the outdoors and was always in for a game of golf, hunting trip, fishing trip, shooting skeet, or gigging frogs. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed everyday.

Bear loved to travel and never turned down an invite to a trip, especially, if he was invited to fly private. Bird hunting in Argentina, fishing in Costa Rica, beaching it on the Gulf Coast, front row seats at Hank Williams,Jr. concerts, and golfing at Pebble Beach were some of his favorite adventures. He was always the life of the party on these trips, and kept everyone laughing the entire time. He went wheels up for his last trip on April 8th, 2025 where he will be traveling to the Highest Mountain to reunite with family,friends, and surely some strangers that will become his new friends.

