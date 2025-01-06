Steven James Mire

March 31, 1984 – January 1, 2025

Steven J. Mire, 40, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Samart Funeral Home in Gray on Saturday, January 18, 2025 from 4:00 to 6:00.

He is survived by his son, Devin Percle; sister Cindy (husband Josh) Marcel; grandfather Camille Dupre Jr., nieces Morgan and Elise Marcel, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends he considered family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James J. Mire and Connie D. Mire, grandparents Betty Dupre and Allen and Ethel Mire Sr.; Uncles Allen Mire Jr., Olin Guidry, Francis “Buck” Buckel, Wayne Landry; and cousin Jason Guidry.

Steven embraced life to the fullest spending time hunting, fishing and always willing to help anyone who gave him a call. Steven was a welder and worked in the oilfield industry for over 10 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, someone always willing to help anyone in need, and a devoted member of the Dream Adventures Team. Steven was a loving son, father and brother who will be dearly missed and always loved.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to Dream Adventures, dreamadvs.org.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com <http://www.samartfuneralhome.com>

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.