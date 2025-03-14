Steven “Steve” Duthu, age 74, of Houma, LA was born June 25, 1950 and passed away on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 21, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 – 11:00 AM.

Steve was a devoted baseball player and fan, playing at South Terrebonne High School and for the American Legion. He especially enjoyed LSU. Steve was in the Navy for 4 years followed by a 13 year stint in the Naval Reserves. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Steve is survived by brothers, Danny (Martica) Duthu, Craig (Sue) Duthu, Bobby (Myra) Duthu and Jerome T. Duthu; Godsons: Brent Michael Duthu and Dane Christopher Duthu; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by parents: James C. Duthu and Lottie T. Duthu.

