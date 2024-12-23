Sueann Marie Henry, 57, born October 2, 1967 a native and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Services are pending. The family requests donations be made to Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue to help cover funeral expenses.

She is survived by her sons, Duston Paul Henry, Rusty Paul Henry, and Justin Paul Henry; step-son, Christopher Paul Henry, Jr; four grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; mother, Betty Marie Benoit Tillman; siblings, Madonna Marie Tillman, James Anthony Tillman, and Vivian Marie Rodrigue; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher Paul Henry, Sr.; father, William Anthony Tillman, Sr.; and brother, William T-Billy Tillman, Jr.

