Sybil “Sybbie” Francis Chauvin Boudreaux, 81, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2025. Born in Houma, Louisiana, on September 17, 1943, to Irene and Harold Chauvin, Sybbie lived a life marked by love, creativity, and service.

Sybbie devoted many years to her most cherished role as a stay-at-home mother before later serving her community as a dedicated secretary for the Terrebonne Parish School Board and Dularge Elementary School. Her warmth, kindness, and attentiveness made her a beloved presence in every space she entered.

She was married to the love of her life, James “Jimmy” Boudreaux, for over 50 years. Together, they raised six children and built a legacy of faith, family, and generosity. Sybbie was the proud mother of Angelle Pellegrin (Tony), Lyman Boudreaux (Dani), Bernie Boudreaux (Angela), Celeste Hebert (Freddie), Becky Bueche (Willard), and Jeremy Boudreaux (Traci). She was also a devoted grandmother to Jared and Christa Pellegrin, Grace and Alyse Boudreaux, Jenee Means, Jude Boudreaux, Caitlin Key, Freddie Hebert, Jr., Caroline, Kenton, and Julia Bueche, Alexis Grimes, Caleb and Maegen Boudreaux, and five great-grandchildren.

Sybbie is survived by her brother Donald “DD” Chauvin and his wife Betty Chauvin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Irene Chauvin, her brothers Harold “Buddie” and Gene, and her sisters, Beverly Carroll, Maybelle Prather, Patricia “Pat” Autin, and Yvonne Daigle. She was a treasured sister, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Those who knew Sybbie remember her as a friend to all-warm, welcoming, and joyful. She had the rare gift of making everyone feel at home. An extraordinary cook, there was nothing she couldn’t whip up with love. She was also a gifted writer and artist whose creativity blessed many throughout her life.

A Funeral Mass celebrating Sybbie’s life will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM.

Mama was once described as a “bubbling brook” -a beautiful, ever-flowing presence full of life and spirit. That description captures her perfectly.