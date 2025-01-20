Tammy L. Verdin, 51, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on 12:57 am on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

She is survived by her husband, John Verdin, III; mother, Kathy Boudreaux; father, Alton Dupre; daughters, Alexis Verdin, Destini O’Neal (James, Sr.), and Kandice Rodrigue (Dylan); sons, Dakota Verdin, Joshua Verdin, Sr. (Hope), and Justin Verdin (Hailey); grandchildren, James, Jr., Linnyn, Quinn, Kaydence, Zayen, Kierstyn, Kennedy, Sophia, Joshua, Jr., Noah, Miya, Alaiyah, and Demi; siblings, Crystal Ledet, Laurie, Angel, Justina, and Randy Dupre; and godchildren, Steve, Haylee, and Damian.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Rodney J. Lirette; nephew, Gage Ledet; aunt, Brenda Chauvin; maternal grandparents, Nolyton Boudreaux and Wilma Boudreaux; and paternal grandparents, Nell Dupre and Alley Dupre.

Tammy was a loving wife and mother, and enjoyed being a Nana to her grandkids. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 5:00 pm till 8:00 pm, with Funeral Service at 6:00 pm.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.