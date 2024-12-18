Terry Wayne Burnley, Sr., 64, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

He is survived by his sons, Luke Nicholas, Terry W. Burnley, Jr., and James W. Burnley; daughter, Bonnie Clark; six grandchildren; brothers, Clayton Burnley, and Darren Burnley; and sisters, Lori Burnley Sagona (Vincent, Jr.), Charlotte Burnley Smith (Terry, Sr.), and Marilyn Burnley Griffin (Butch Griffin).

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Robbie Nicholas; daughters, Megan Colleen Nicholas and April Burnley Yates; and parents, Emmett Burnley, Jr. and Gloria “Chee Chee” Valure Burnley.

Services will take place at a later date.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.