Tessie Gaudet LeBlanc, 74, a native and lifelong resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away at 8:55 am on December 3, 2024.

Mrs. LeBlanc is survived in life by her sons, Todd Sebastian LeBlanc (Alicia), Jacques Nicholas LeBlanc (Bee), and Casey Paul LeBlanc; grandchildren, Tres Howell (Cameron), Zachary LeBlanc, Dylan LeBlanc, and Tristan LeBlanc; great granddaughter, Lillian Howell; siblings, Curis Gaudet, Glynn Gaudet, and Keith Gaudet; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hampton Joseph Gaudet and Marie Bourg Gaudet; and her husband, Warren Paul LeBlanc.

Tessie was retired from the Terrebonne Parish School System and loved getting together with friends and family at every possible opportunity.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church in Houma, Louisiana on Saturday December 21, 2024 at 11:00 am, with a reception to follow at Samart Funeral Home in Gray, Louisiana from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.