Thelma Marie Boudreaux, a beloved resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2025, at the age of 74. Born on May 4, 1951, in Marrero, Louisiana, Thelma was a cherished member of her community and a devoted family woman.

Throughout her life, Thelma was known for her deep love and commitment to her family. Her greatest achievements revolved around her dedication to caring for her children and husband, creating a home filled with warmth and kindness. Thelma’s kitchen was the heart of her home, where her renowned fried chicken and beans brought family and friends together, leaving fond memories of shared meals and laughter.

Thelma had a passion for simple pleasures. She enjoyed the thrill of playing bingo, cards, and trying her luck with the pick three lottery. Saturdays were special to her, spent listening to swamp pop music. Her love for nature was evident in her delight at watching hummingbirds feed from her back porch and her love and admiration for the beauty of butterflies.

A woman of the Catholic faith, Thelma held her beliefs close to her heart, guiding her through life’s journey with grace and humility. Her polite demeanor and habit of wishing everyone a nice day were just small reflections of her kind spirit and the positivity she brought to those around her.

Thelma is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd Boudreaux, Sr. and loving children: Shane Boudreaux (Cherise), Steve Gauthreaux (Lori), Jerry Gauthreaux (Edith), and Karen Boudreaux; grandchildren: Brittany Foret, Lloyd M. Boudreaux lll, Jerrica Blanchard, Shawn Gauthreaux, John Gonzales Jr., Rook Silverii, Codi Gauthreaux, Brandon Gauthreaux, Janea Harris, Tre’ Boudreaux, Gage Cavalier, and Lani Cavalier; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Susan Naquin (Dennis) and numerous nieces and nephews. Her family will forever cherish the memories and values she imparted to them.

She was predeceased by her son, Lloyd Boudreaux Jr. and parents, Leona Marie Boudreaux Andras and Clarence Andras.

In her final days, Thelma expressed profound gratitude for the life she shared with her husband, Lloyd Boudreaux Sr., and the time spent with family and friends. Respecting her wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. The family invites all who knew and loved Thelma to remember her in good health and spirits, celebrating a life well-lived.

As we bid farewell to Thelma, we hold onto the memories of her gentle nature, her love for her family, and the joy she found in life’s simple pleasures. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

The family would like to thank everyone who assisted in her care including her family doctor, Thibodaux Regional and Terrebonne General.

