Thomas Arledge Stokes, Jr., age 74, of Houma, LA was born April 15, 1950 and passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Tom was a Merchant Marine and mechanic his entire career. He enjoyed spending spare time with family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Stokes.

He was preceded in death by parents: Thomas Arledge Stokes, Sr. and Jesse Lee Cathey Stokes.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.