Thomas “Tommy” James Nabors Brodnax, 42, a native of Houma, LA passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

He is survived by his three children, Alana Pellegrin, Bayli Stanley, and Brennen Starnes; his mother, Ellen Brodnax; and brothers, Tim “Taco” Flurry, Jerry Brodnax, Jr. (Stacey), Martin Brodnax (Cheryl), and Matthew Brodnax (Leslie); and one sister, Brandy J. McCreary; as well as his long-time companion, Courtney Marie Childress. He also had many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jayden Shawn Carter; and his father, Jerry Brodnax, Sr.

Tommy loved to fish and crab and his hobbies included building and flying remote controlled airplanes. He had a booming voice and an infectious laugh. He will certainly be missed by family and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on Bayou Blue Rd from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards A Place of Restoration, P.O. Box 1982, Gray, LA, 70359 in Tommy’s name and memory.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.