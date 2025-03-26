Timothy Alan Roberson Sr., 57, a resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

He is survived by his wife, Edna Pedrozo Roberson; children, Timothy Roberson (Lionkisha) and Jasmine Pedrozo (Romar); grandchildren, Damion, Harlem, Hayden, Jy’ Heim, Sacarie, Nicholas, Christian, and Nicole; brother, Scott Roberson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Lovell Roberson, Sr. and Virginia Helda Edwards Roberson; and brothers, Richard Lovell Roberson, Jr. and David Roberson.

Timothy enjoyed fishing, golfing, cooking, family time, card games, and listening to music. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 8:00 am until the Memorial Service at 10:00 am.

