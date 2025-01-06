Timothy Paul Martin, age 65, of Houma, LA was born on June 18, 1959 and passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

He is survived by fiancée, Victoria Bergeron; sons, Derek Paul Martin (Melanie) and Lee Taylor Martin; brother, Terral Martin Sr. (Cindy); sisters, Darla Bourgeois (Lloyd), Debra Olden (Dennis), Arlene Yates, and Rachel Deroche (Randy); three grandchildren, Ella Martin, Maverick Martin, and Myles Martin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeanne Ann Duplantis and Emery Lawrence Martin.

Timothy worked in construction and was a master carpenter. He loved catching and eating shrimp, fishing, traveling, and selling seafood. He would play guitar, harmonica, and sing to entertain anywhere for anyone at any time. He loved being surrounded by his family and loved ones including his nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Graveside service and burial will be Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM in the Rogers Cemetery, Houma, LA. The family would like to invite only close family and friends to Little Cajun Mansion following the funeral, located at 815 Funderburk Avenue, Houma, LA 70364.

