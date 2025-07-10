Timothy “Red” Northcott, 70, a native of High Island, TX and a resident of Raceland, LA passed away on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

He is survived by his son, Chris Northcott (Misty Wilson); grandson, Taton Little; his grand-dogs, Dice and Zelma; and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ernestine Northcott; siblings, Kenny, Ricky, and Sharon Northcott.

Per Red’s wishes, there will be no memorial services.

