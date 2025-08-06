Timothy “Tim” Dale King, a resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at the age of 48.

Tim enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He was the life of the party, always keeping everyone entertained. He will be tremendously missed. Love you Pokka.

He is survived by his siblings, Tonya K. Davis (Jimmy), Thomas C. King Jr. (Mona), Tammy K. Naquin (Ronnie), Tifany K. Slaaen (Caleb), Toby W. King (Heather) and Jera Pike (Erica); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas King Sr. and Sheila Webre; and grandparents.

A service will be held at a later date.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.